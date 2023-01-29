Video – On this day, Higuain and Khedira led the way for Juventus in Sassuolo

On this day in 2017, Juventus travelled to Reggio Emilia for a meeting against Sassuolo in the 22nd round of Serie A. Max Allegri emerged victorious against his former employers with two unanswered goals.

Some wonderful work from Mario Mandzukic released Alex Sandro on the left flank, and the latter picked up Gonzalo Higuain for the opening goal.

The Argentine striker then provided the second with lovely play towards the box. Paulo Dybala’s dummy set up Sami Khedira’s strike, giving the Bianconeri a healthy lead in the first half.