Club News

Video – On this day, Higuain and Khedira led the way for Juventus in Sassuolo

January 29, 2023 - 11:45 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus travelled to Reggio Emilia for a meeting against Sassuolo in the 22nd round of Serie A. Max Allegri emerged victorious against his former employers with two unanswered goals.

Some wonderful work from Mario Mandzukic released Alex Sandro on the left flank, and the latter picked up Gonzalo Higuain for the opening goal.

The Argentine striker then provided the second with lovely play towards the box. Paulo Dybala’s dummy set up Sami Khedira’s strike, giving the Bianconeri a healthy lead in the first half.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

allegri

Allegri knows Juventus target is now Serie A survival

January 29, 2023
adani

Adani says Juventus plays like they do not prepare well

January 29, 2023
milik

Juventus lose Milik to injury after recovering Vlahovic

January 29, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.