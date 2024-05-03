On this day in 2017, Monaco hosted Juventus at Stade Louis II in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

The French side had a star-studded lineup, including Falcao, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva and a young Kylian Mbappé.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady returned home with a two-goal cushion thanks to Gonzalo Higuain who scored a fabulous brace, with Dani Alves providing both assists, while Gianluigi Buffon was resolute between the posts.

The Italians then secured passage to the final with a 2-1 win in the return leg.