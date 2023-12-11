On this day in 2016, Torino and Juventus locked horns in the Derby della Mole at the Olimpico Stadium in Turin.

Andrea Belotti put the home side in the lead with a clinical header. However, Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic combined to put Gonzalo Higuain through on goal, and the Argentine did not disappoint.

Il Pipita returned to complete his brace late in the match following a fabulous turn and finish.

The Bianconeri consolidated their win in added time with a strike from Miralem Pjanic following some neat footwork from Paulo Dybala.