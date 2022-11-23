Club News

Video – On this day, Higuain led a stunning comeback against Against Atalanta

November 23, 2022 - 9:00 pm

On this day in 2019, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus travelled to Bergamo for a tough away fixture against Atalanta.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men absolutely dominated the action in the first half, but the Bianconeri somehow survived the onslaught, which included a wasted spot kick from Musa Barrow.

After the break, the young Gambian made up for his mistake by providing a sublime assist for Robin Gosens who nodded home the opener.

Nonetheless, Gonzalo Higuain rose to the occasion once again, turning the result upside-down with a late personal brace, before providing an assist for Paulo Dybala who killed off the match with a third goal.

