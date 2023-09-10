On this day in 2016, Gonzalo Higuain confirmed his superb start to life at Juventus by leading the way against Sassuolo.

Paulo Dybala put his compatriot through on the goal, and the former Napoli man broke the deadlock with a clinical finish. El Pipita then doubled the Old Lady’s lead with a jaw-dropping volley.

Miralem Pjanic also took the opportunity to open his account in Turin by scoring Juve’s third.

The Emilians pulled one back through Luca Antei who pounced on a double blunder from Gianluigi Buffon and Alex Sandro.

The Bianconeri had a flurry of chances in the second half, but the result remained 3-1.