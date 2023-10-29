On this day in 2016, Gonzalo Higuain met his former Napoli teammates for the first time following his summer switch to Juventus.

The Bianconeri took the lead in the second half when Leonardo Bonucci pounced a poor clearance at the back to smash home the volley. Nevertheless, Lorenzo Insigne picked up Jose Callejon to pull off an equalizer for the Partenopei.

But as fate would have it, it was Higuain who settled the encounter by driving home the winner, but refused to celebrate afterwards.