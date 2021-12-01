Club News

Video –  On this day, Higuain shocked the San Paolo crowd by scoring the winner for Juventus

December 1, 2021 - 6:45 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus travelled south for a major clash against Napoli at the San Paolo Stadium (currently known as the Maradona Stadium).

Gonzalo Higuain received an expected hostile welcome from his old supporters, but the Argentine pounced on Paulo Dybala’s through ball to give the Bianconeri the lead, and then celebrated with a famous gesture that was probably directed towards Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis who was present in the stands.

Both sides failed to score for the rest of the match, meaning that El Pipita’s goal was the lone difference, as the Old Lady went back home with three precious points.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus loanee could return to Turin as early as January

December 1, 2021

Morata earns the highest grades following his second half cameo against Salernitana

December 1, 2021
pirlo

Opinion: Juventus managers and the never-ending quest of finding a best XI

December 1, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.