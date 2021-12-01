Video –  On this day, Higuain shocked the San Paolo crowd by scoring the winner for Juventus

On this day in 2017, Juventus travelled south for a major clash against Napoli at the San Paolo Stadium (currently known as the Maradona Stadium).

Gonzalo Higuain received an expected hostile welcome from his old supporters, but the Argentine pounced on Paulo Dybala’s through ball to give the Bianconeri the lead, and then celebrated with a famous gesture that was probably directed towards Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis who was present in the stands.

Both sides failed to score for the rest of the match, meaning that El Pipita’s goal was the lone difference, as the Old Lady went back home with three precious points.