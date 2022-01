On this day in 2017, Juventus hosted Roberto Donadoni’s Bologna at the Allianz Stadium.

Miralem Pjanic found Gonzalo Higuain inside the box with a fabulous through ball, and the Argentine broke the deadlock with an exquisite volley. Paulo Dybala doubled lead before halftime.

After the break, Higuain completed his personal brace by heading the ball home following an accurate cross from Stephan Lichtsteiner, as the match ended with three unanswered goals in favor of the Bianconeri.