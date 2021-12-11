Video – On this day, Higuain’s brace turned the Turin Derby upside down

On this day in 2016, Torino hosted Juventus for another chapter of the infamous Derby della Mole.

The Granata shocked the visitors by scoring the opener through Andrea Belotti who held off Stephan Lichtsteiner to head the ball home.

Nevertheless, Juan Cuadrado pounced on a loose ball and linked up with Mario Mandzukic who put Gonzalo Hiaguain through, and the Argentine made no mistake in front of Joe Hart’s goal.

With ten minutes left to play, El Pipita somehow brought down a long cross on the edge of the box before unleashing a riffle that put the Old Lady in the lead.

After some neat footwork from Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic sealed the win a third goal.