On this day in 2017, Juventus traveled to Sardinia for a Serie A fixture against Cagliari at the Sant’Elia Stadium.

Gonzalo Higuain cemented himself as the ultimate star of the show with a personal brace.

The Argentine opened the scoring in the first half with a clever chip after being put through on goal via a fabulous vertical pass from Claudio Marchisio.

Il Pipita then started the play for the second goal himself. He made a box-to-box run to finish it with another clinical touch.