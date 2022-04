On this day in 2019, Juventus needed all three points against Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza with Napoli breathing down their neck in the Scudetto race.

The Bianconeri broke the deadlock through Douglas Costa, but the hosts managed to overturn the result with two second half goals despite being a man down.

Nevertheless, Max Allegri’s men staged a late comeback, with Juan Cuadrado equalizing the scoring and Gonzalo Higuain nodding home a dramatic winner in added time.