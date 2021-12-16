Video – On this day, Higuain’s strike was the difference between Juventus and Roma

On this day in 2016, Juventus hosted Roma at the Allianz Stadium for the 17th round of Serie A.

Gonzalo Higuain proved to be the decisive player once again, as his first half strike was the lone difference between the two sides.

The Argentine battled Daniele De Rossi for the ball and then left Kostas Monalas on the ground before unleashing an unstoppable strike towards Wojciech Szczesny’s goal.

Both sides could have added to the score later, but the Bianconeri held on to their slight advantage until the final whistle.