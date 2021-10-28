Club News

Video – On this day, Higuain’s stunning brace brought down Milan

October 28, 2021 - 8:15 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus made their way to the San Siro Stadium for their top clash against an AC Milan side that was filled with new stars – with Leonardo Bonucci chief amongst them.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri could always rely on their Argentine duo to make the damage. Paulo Dybala fed Gonzalo Higuain inside the box, and the latter created just enough space for himself to unleash a clinical shot that left Gianluigi Donnarumma with no chance at all.

The Rossoneri had some opportunities to equalize but failed to capitalize on it, and at the end of the day, El Pipita sealed the win with his second of the night thanks to a low drive that hit the near post on its way to goal.

