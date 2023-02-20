Club News

Video – On this day, Inzaghi scored a hattrick as Juventus routed Venezia

February 20, 2023 - 11:30 pm

On this day in 2000, Juventus pummeled Verona with four unanswered goals at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium.

While Alessandro Del Piero had opened the scoring from the spot, Filippo Inzaghi took over the show in the final stages, scoring a hattrick between the 79th minute and the 95th.

Super Pippo displayed his clinical finishing and his unparalleled hunger for goals, even refusing to pass the ball for Del Piero on one of two occasions.

Ironically, he went on to manage Venezia between 2016 and 2018, finding relative success with the Arancioneroverdi.

