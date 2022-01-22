Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus advanced to the Coppa Italia Semis at Roma’s expense

January 22, 2022 - 7:30 pm

On this day in 2020, Juventus hosted Roma at the Allianz Stadium for the Coppa Italia Quarter Finals.

The Bianconeri made light work of their rivals in the first half. Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock with a low drive, Rodrigo Bentnacur stormed into the box to double the lead, and Leonardo Bonucci made it three after heading home Douglas Costa’s fabulous cross.

Although the Giallorossi grabbed one back in the second half, Gianluigi Buffon pulled off several great saves to preserve the Old Lady’s lead, ending the match in a 3-1 result.

