Video – On this day, Juventus and Ronaldo put Lecce to the torch

On this day in 2020, Juventus hosted Lecce at the empty Allianz Stadium. The visitors went down to ten men in the first half, but somehow maintained a clean sheet until the halftime whistle.

However, it all changed when Cristiano Ronaldo set Paulo Dybala for a brilliant opener early in the second period.

The Portuguese then added the second himself after winning and converting a spot kick. He then picked up Gonzalo Higuain for the third with a cheeky backheel.

Matthijs de Ligt then added to Lecce’s misery with a fourth goal after getting on the end of Douglas Costa’s cross.