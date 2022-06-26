ronaldo
Video – On this day, Juventus and Ronaldo put Lecce to the torch

June 26, 2022 - 1:00 am

On this day in 2020, Juventus hosted Lecce at the empty Allianz Stadium. The visitors went down to ten men in the first half, but somehow maintained a clean sheet until the halftime whistle.

However, it all changed when Cristiano Ronaldo set Paulo Dybala for a brilliant opener early in the second period.

The Portuguese then added the second himself after winning and converting a spot kick. He then picked up Gonzalo Higuain for the third with a cheeky backheel.

Matthijs de Ligt then added to Lecce’s misery with a fourth goal after getting on the end of Douglas Costa’s cross.

