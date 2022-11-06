cuadrado
Video – On this day, Juventus beat Fiorentina thanks to Cuadrado’s last-gasp winner 

November 6, 2022 - 2:00 pm

On this day last year, Max Allegri’s Juventus hosted Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

While the match proved to be a cagey affair, the Bianconeri dominated the action following the dismissal of Nikola Milenkovic in the second half.

Federico Chiesa came incredibly close on two occasions, but in the end, it was another Viola star who settled the match in the Old Lady’s favor.

Juan Cuadrado dribbled past his marker before unleashing a shot from an extremely tight angle to kickstart the celebrations.

