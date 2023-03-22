Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus beat Genoa thanks to splendid Tevez goal

March 22, 2023 - 4:30 pm

On this day in 2015, Max Allegri’s Juventus hosted Gian Piero Gasperini’s Genoa at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Carlos Tevez was the ultimate star of the show, scoring the solitary goal of the encounter. The Argentine dribbled past a couple of Grifone defenders before sending a vicious strike to the roof of the net despite his acute angle.

The former Man City striker had to chance to complete a personal brace, but was denied by substitute goalkeeper Eugenio Lamanna who came off the bench to replace the injured Mattia Perin.

