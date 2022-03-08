Video – On this day, Juventus beat Inter in crucial Scudetto encounter

On this day in 2020, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus hosted Antonio Conte’s Inter for an all important Scudetto clash.

The Bianconeri had the upper hand from the get-go with Matthijs de Ligt and Blaise Matuidi coming close in the first half,

However, the Old Lady had to wait until the second period to break the deadlock thanks to Aaron Ramsey who pounced on a fumble inside the opposition’s penalty box.

Afterwards, Paulo Dybala entered the pitch to seal the win with a spectacular finish following a breathtaking dribble.

This Derby d’Italia clash proved to be Juve’s final match prior to the long interruption of the campaign due to the Covid-19 outbreak.