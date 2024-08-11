On this day in 2012, Juventus clinched the Italian Super Cup by prevailing over Napoli after extra-time.

Edinson Cavani put the Partneopei in the lead after breaking the offside trap but Kwadwo Asamoah restored parity with a sensational volley on his official club debut.

The Southerners regained the lead thanks to Goran Pandev, but Arturo Vidal drove the Bianconeri back once again from the spot.

While normal time ended 2-2, Napoli had already two players dismissed in Pandev and Juan Zuniga.

Juve pounced on their numerical superiority by scoring twice in extra time to win the title, while Napoli were nowhere to be seen during the title ceremony.