Video – On this day, Juventus beat Roma thanks to Mandzukic signature goal

December 22, 2021 - 11:30 pm

On this day in 2018, Juventus hosted Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Giallorossi goalkeeper Robin Olsen was arguably the man of the match, denying Cristiano Ronaldo on at least three occasions, as well as saving two good chances from Alex Sandro.

Nevertheless, a superb cross from Mattia De Sciglio found Mario Mandzukic at the back post, and the Croatian rose above his marker to score his signature goal.

Douglas Costa thought to have added the second late in the match, but his goal was later disallowed by VAR due to a foul from Blaise Matuidi.

