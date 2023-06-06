Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus came short in 2015 Champions League final

June 6, 2023 - 12:00 pm

On this day in 2015, Juventus clashed heads with Barcelona in the Champions League final.

Sadly for Max Allegri’s men, it was another disappointing finale, as the terrifying trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar (collectively known as MSN) emerged victorious despite the Bianconeri’s best efforts.

Ivan Rakitic gave the Catalans an early lead but Alvaro Morata found the equalizer in the second half.

While the Italians had a penalty appeal, the Blaugrana pounced on the counter attack to restore their lead through Suarez, before sealing the win with a 97th goal courtesy of Neymar.

