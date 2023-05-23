Video – On this day, Juventus celebrated 33rd Scudetto with a victory over Napoli

On this day in 2015, Juventus hosted Napoli in the penultimate round of the season. The Bianconeri had already secured the title at that point but were still hellbent on securing a result against their Southern rivals.

Kingsley Coman picked up Roberto Pereyra for the opener, but David Lopez equalized for the visitors, pouncing on the rebound following Gianluigi Buffon’s spot-kick save against Lorenzo Insigne.

In the final minutes, Stefano Sturaro broke his duck for Juventus with a wonderful solo effort, while Simone Pepe made it 3-1 from the spot to kick off the celebrations.