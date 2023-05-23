Juventus fans
Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus celebrated 33rd Scudetto with a victory over Napoli

May 23, 2023 - 11:59 pm

On this day in 2015, Juventus hosted Napoli in the penultimate round of the season. The Bianconeri had already secured the title at that point but were still hellbent on securing a result against their Southern rivals.

Kingsley Coman picked up Roberto Pereyra for the opener, but David Lopez equalized for the visitors, pouncing on the rebound following Gianluigi Buffon’s spot-kick save against Lorenzo Insigne.

In the final minutes, Stefano Sturaro broke his duck for Juventus with a wonderful solo effort, while Simone Pepe made it 3-1 from the spot to kick off the celebrations.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Massimo Brambati

Massimo Brambati says Juventus has two choices as they rebuild

May 23, 2023
Allegri

“This Juventus has no soul” Journalist slams Allegri for being clueless

May 23, 2023
Andrea Abodi

Abodi says Italian football must work against a repeat of Juventus capital gains case

May 23, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.