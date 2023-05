On this day in 2016, Juventus secured their 11th Coppa Italia trophy thanks to a solitary goal from Alvaro Morata.

The Bianconeri clashed heads with Milan in the grand finale at the Olimpico Stadium. While the Rossoneri had the bulk of the chances, neither side managed to find the back of the net in normal time.

But following his introduction in extra time, Morata immediately clinched the winner with a clinical finish thanks to a lovely cross from Juan Cuadrado.