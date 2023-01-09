Mattia De Sciglio
Video – On this day, Juventus completed stunning comeback in Roma

January 9, 2023 - 2:30 pm

On this day last year, Roma and Juventus fought an epic battle at the Stadio Olimpico. Tammy Abraham broke the deadlock for the hosts, but Paulo Dybala equalized against his future employers.

In the second half, hell broke loose. Henrikh Mkhitaryan restored the Giallorossi’s lead and Lorenzo Pellegrini made it 3-1 with a fabulous freekick. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri pulled one back thanks to Manuel Locatelli, and Dejan Kulusevki swiftly equalized.

Mattia De Sciglio cemented himself as the hero with a memorable winner for the Old Lady, while Wojciech Szczesny preserved the incredible win by denying Pellegrini from the spot.

But unfortunately, Federico Chiesa sustained an ACL injury that kept him out of action for 10 months.

