Video – On this day, Juventus dismantled their neighbors Novara

With then-UEFA president Michel Platini present in the stands, Juventus were welcomed by their neighbors Novara.

Antonio Conte’s side were chasing their first Scudetto title post-Calciopoli and wasted no time, as they took the lead when Andrea Pirlo’s freekick was met with a vicious strike from Mirko Vucinic.

Marco Borrielo then scored a rare goal for the Old Lady after being fed by Stephan Lichtsteiner.

In the second half, Arturo Vidal and Vucinic both managed to pounce on rebounds, as it ended 4-0 for the visitors.