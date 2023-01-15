Video – On this day, Juventus dismantled Verona in Coppa Italia

On this day in 2015, Juventus hosted Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium in the Coppa Italia Round of 16. This turned out to be a routing for the hapless Gialloblu at the hands of Mas Allegri’s men.

Sebastian Giovinco scored two lovely goals while Roberto Pereyra, Paul Pogba and Alvaro Morata (from the spot) all added their names to the scoresheet. But the Bianconeri saved the best till last, as Kingsley Coman ended the 6-1 demolition job with a screamer.