On this day in 2013, Juventus took on Chievo Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona. Antonio Conte’s men dominated the action, but were stunned by Cyril Thereau’s opener.

Nevertheless, the visitors kept pushing and eventually snatched the equalizer thanks to a scrappy goal from Fabio Quagliarella right after the interval.

In the middle of the second half, Paul Pogba sent a cross towards the box and it was unintentionally directed home by Chievo defender Alessandro Bernardini, gifting the Bianconeri all three points.