Video – On this day, Juventus edge past Milan thanks to Dybala’s brilliant strike

November 21, 2022 - 4:00 pm

On this day in 2015, Juventus hosted Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Bianconeri continued their resurgence with a slim yet vital win over their old rivals.

The first half witnessed few highlights, but Hernanes tested 16-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma on two occasions.

In the end, the Bianconeri snatched the win thanks to a brilliant strike from Paulo Dybala.

Paul Pogba released Alex Sandro with a lovely piece of skill, and the latter picked up the Argentine who controlled the ball with his chest before firing his shot past the teenage goalkeeper.

