On this day in 2020, Juventus welcomed Parma to the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The hosts took a first half lead thank to a deflected effort from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Aaron Ramsey and Danilo went close to doubling the lead, but it was the visitors who snatched an equalizer thanks to Andreas Cornelius’ towering header.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri restored their lead just three minutes later when Paulo Dybala picked up CR7 in front of goal, allowing him to seal his personal brace.