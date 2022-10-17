Video – On this day, Juventus edged Roma thanks to Kean’s winner

On this day last year, Max Allegri’s Juventus hosted Jose Mourinho’s Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

In the first half, the Bianconeri took the lead thanks to Moise Kean’s goal. Mattia De Sciglio sent a lovely cross from the left wing towards the box. Rodrigo Bentancur was the first to make contact with the ball, but it bounced off the striker’s head before hitting the net.

The Giallorossi had a great chance to equalize before the halftime whistle, but Wojciech Szczesny denied Jordan Veretout from the spot to secure the win.