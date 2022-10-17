Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus edged Roma thanks to Kean’s winner

October 17, 2022 - 12:30 pm

On this day last year, Max Allegri’s Juventus hosted Jose Mourinho’s Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

In the first half, the Bianconeri took the lead thanks to Moise Kean’s goal. Mattia De Sciglio sent a lovely cross from the left wing towards the box. Rodrigo Bentancur was the first to make contact with the ball, but it bounced off the striker’s head before hitting the net.

The Giallorossi had a great chance to equalize before the halftime whistle, but Wojciech Szczesny denied Jordan Veretout from the spot to secure the win.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Ndicka

Juventus need a revamp at the back: The possible names between January and June

October 17, 2022
Rodrigo de Paul

Atletico Madrid willing to sell longtime Juventus target

October 17, 2022
Pogba

Pimenta reveals how Pogba was anxious for Juventus return, sheds light on recent troubles

October 17, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.