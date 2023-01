On this day in 2015, Juventus earned a well-deserved victory at the San Paolo Stadium against their hosts Napoli.

Paul Pogba scored an absolute stunner of a volley to break the deadlock in the first half, but Miguel Britos brought the visitors back on level terms after the break.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri were the better side and eventually prevailed thanks to goals from Martin Caceres and Arturo Vidal.

Let’s hope for a similar outcome this Friday!