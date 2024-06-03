On this day in 2017, Max Allegri’s Juventus and Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid clashed heads in the Champions League final.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave the Spaniards the lead with a deflected shot, but Mario Mandzukic restored parity with a stunning acrobatic effort.

Sadly for the Old Lady, this world-class strike proved to be the only consolation, as the Bianconeri collapsed in the second half.

Casemiro put Los Merengues in the lead once more at the hour mark, while Ronaldo and Isco each added a tap-in to seal a 4-1 win in Cardiff.