Video – On this day, Juventus hammered Milan in Coppa Italia final

May 9, 2023 - 12:00 pm

On this day in 2018, Juventus won the Coppa Italia by dismantling Gennaro Gattuso’s Milan with four unanswered goals in the final.

The Bianconeri waited until the second half to launch their unstoppable onslaught. It all started when Miralem Pjanic picked up Mehdi Benatia’s head from a corner kick.

Max Allegri’s men then added another two goals thanks to Gianluigi Donnarumma’s howlers. Douglas Costa scored the second while Benatia completed an unexpected brace.

Finally, Nikola Kalinic delivered the final nail by scoring in his own net to make it 4-0.

