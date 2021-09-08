Del Piero Notts County
Video – On this day, Juventus hosted Notts County for the inaugural match of the Allianz Stadium

September 8, 2021 - 4:00 am

On this day ten years ago, the Allianz Stadium opened its doors for the very first time, and following the inaugural ceremony, the action began on the pitch.

Juve’s black and white colors were famously inspired by Notts County, and therefore, the English club was chosen as the very first opponent for Antonio Conte’s men on their new turf.

Fabio Quagliarella saw his penalty saved but Luca Toni pounced on the rebound, becoming the first man to score in the newly-established stadium. Lee Hughes scored the equalizer, earning a historic draw for his side.

