On this day in 2012, Juventus won their first Scudetto title after Calciopoli by beating Cagliari 2-0 in Trieste.

Mirko Vucinic put the Bianconeri on the right path with a clinical finish from an acute angle in the first half. A late own goal from Michele Canini secured the result for the Old Lady.

Wild celebrations ensued at the final whistle, with head coach Antonio Conte and general director Giuseppe Marotta sharing an embrace, and the players escaping a pitch invasion.