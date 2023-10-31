On this day in 2015, Juventus hosted Torino for an unforgettable Derby della Mole. The Bianconeri were lying in mid-table following a miserable start to the campaign.

Paul Pogba broke the deadlock with a stunner, but Cesare Bovo equalized for the Granata in the second half.

But in the final minute of the encounter, Alex Sandro picked up Juan Cuadrado for a winner that lit up the club’s whole campaign.

Max Allegri’s men launched a superb winning streak that saw them rise to the top of the table by February and eventually win their 5th Scudetto title in a row.