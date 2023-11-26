On this day in 1996, Juventus and River Plate clashed heads in Tokyo with the Intercontinental Cup on the line.

The now-defunct competition pitted the UEFA Champions League winner against the South American club that lifted the Copa Libertadores.

The star-studded Bianconeri team dominated the action from start to finish, but had to wait until the 81st minute to find the breakthrough.

Alessandro Del Piero controlled a loose ball inside the penalty box, sending an unstoppable shot towards the far post.