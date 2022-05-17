Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus lifted their 12th Coppa Italia at Lazio’s expense

May 17, 2022 - 8:00 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus and Lazio clashed heads in the final of Coppa Italia. Although the meeting was held at the Biancocelesti’s own turf (the Olimpico Stadium), Max Allegri’s men were unplayable on Italian soil at the time.

The Bianconeri wasted no time, taking an early lead thanks to a fine volley from Dani Alves. In the middle of the first half, Leonardo Bonucci pounced on a scramble inside the box to double the Old Lady’s lead and secure the club’s 12th Scudetto title and third in a row.

