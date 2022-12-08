Video – On this day, Juventus lifted the 85 Intercontinental Cup

On this day in 1985, Juventus and Argentinos Juniors clashed heads in Tokyo for the annual Intercontinental Cup, a competition that used to take place between the European champions and their South American counterparts.

The Argentines took the lead twice, but the Bianconeri equalized the first time through Michel Platini’s spot kick and then with lovely strike from Michael Laudrup (courtesy of the Frenchman’s stunning assist).

In the end, the Italians prevailed on penalty kicks thanks to Stefano Taccone’s heroics and Platini’s decisive strike.