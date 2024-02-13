On this day in 2016, Max Allegri’s Juventus hosted Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli for an unforgettable direct Scudetto showdown at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri had started the campaign on a terrible note before kickstarting a superb comeback, but, they still found the Parteneopei ahead of him on Valentine’s evening.

While the tilt appeared to be heading towards a stalemate, Simone Zaza came off the bench to score a late winner with a long-range effort.

The Old Lady tool the lead in the aftermath and never looked back.