Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus played their last Champions League final

June 3, 2021 - 8:00 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus took part in their last Champions League final thus far, taking on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid in Cardiff.

The Bianconeri were considered the favorite by many observers, especially after their 3-0 demolition of Barcelona en route to the final. Nonetheless, CR7 gave the Spaniards an early lead.

Although Mario Mandzukic’s acrobatic effort put the Bianconeri back on level terms, the team failed to show up after the break – with many sources reporting a heated argument in the locker room at half time.

In all cases, Los Merengues took the lead once again with Casemiro’s deflected shot, and Ronaldo added his second of the night, before Marco Asensio landed the final blow.

A night to forget for the Old Lady, as their Champions League final curse continued.

