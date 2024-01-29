On this day in 2017, Juventus enjoyed a solid away outing against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium, returning home with a 2-0 win.

Mario Mandzukic released Alex Sandro on the left flank with a clever backheel, and the Brazilian picked up Gonzalo Higuain in the box. Il Pipita escaped his marker and unleashed a low drive past Andrea Consigli.

The Argentine returned to torment the Neroverdi once again in the first half. He dispossessed his former Napoli captain Paolo Cannavaro before playing a square pass to Paulo Dybala who dummied it, allowing Sami Khedira to drill it home.