On this day in 2013, Juventus travelled to Bergamo for a meeting against Atalanta right before the Christmas break.

Carlos Tevez broke the deadlock as his drilled a low shot towards the far post, but his compatriot Maxi Moralez equalized for the hosts.

In the second half, Paulo Pogba restored the Old Lady’s finish with a close-range finish.

Fernando Llorente then added the third following some neat footwork, and Arturo Vidal sealed the win with the fourth and final goal.