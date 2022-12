On this day in 2013, Juventus ended their year with a comprehensive victory over Atalanta away from home.

Carlos Tevez opened the scoring for Antonio Conte’s men with an exquisite finish, but Maxi Moralez equalized for La Dea.

In the second half, the Bianconeri ran riot starting with a goal from Paul Pogba which was set up by Kwadwo Asamoah and Fernando Llorente.

The Spaniard then added the third goal himself while Arturo Vidal met Stephan Lichtsteiner’s cross to make it 4-1.