Video – On this day, Juventus put four past hapless Catania

On this day in 2013, Antonio Conte’s Juventus was at the peak of its powers, and the team showcased its strength when hosting the hapless Catania.

Arturo Vidal broke the deadlock with a deflected effort, and Andrea Pirlo doubled the lead with a trademark freekick.

In the second half, Carlos Tevez pounced on a defensive fumble to round the goalkeeper and slot it home into the open goal.

Sebastian Giovinco created the fourth and final goal, allowing Leonardo Bonucci to strike from close range.