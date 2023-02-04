Video – On this day, Juventus put seven goals past hapless Sassuolo

February 4, 2023 - 11:59 pm

On this day in 2018, Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus made a show of force at the expense of their visitors Sassuolo.

Alex Sandro opened the floodgates, and Sami Khedira followed suit with a personal hattrick. The Bianconeri rounded off a superb first half with a vicious strike from Miralem Pjanic.

After the interval, Gonzalo Higuain took over, scoring a personal hattrick to deepen the Neroverdi’s open wounds. The sixth goal in a particular was a spectacular one, mostly thanks to Claudio Marchisio’s exquisite long ball.

