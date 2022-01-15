Giovinco
Video – On this day, Juventus put six past Verona in Coppa Italia fixture

January 15, 2022 - 4:45 pm

On this day in 2015, Juventus hosted Hellas Verona in the Coppa Italia round of 16.

Sabastian Giovinco broke the deadlock early on with a brilliant freekick. Roberto Pereyra added the second, and the Italian returned to complete a first half brace right before the break.

The Gialloblu managed to grab one back in the second period, but the Old Lady’s assault continued.

Paul Pogba scored the fourth for Juventus, Alvaro Morata added another from the spot, but the best was left to last, as Kingsley Coman struck it home with a wonderful strike.

