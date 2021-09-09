Club News

Video – On this day, Juventus put three goals past Chievo

September 9, 2021 - 6:30 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus hosted Chievo Verona at the Allianz Stadium, and Max Allegri’s men made sure not to waste points against the provincial minnows.

Perparim Hetemaj’s own goal broke the deadlock, as the Finnish player failed to properly deal with Miralem Pjanic’s freekick.

Paulo Dybala entered the match in the second half, and his great linkup with Pjanic allowed Gonzalo Higuain to score the second of the day. La Joya would then return to score the third himself, sealing the encounter beyond any doubt.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

McKennie

Opinion: Is McKennie’s Juventus career beyond saving?

September 9, 2021
Allegri

Allegri still facing many doubts ahead of Napoli-Juventus

September 9, 2021
Chiesa

The latest updates on Federico Chiesa’s physical condition

September 9, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.