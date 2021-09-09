Video – On this day, Juventus put three goals past Chievo

On this day in 2017, Juventus hosted Chievo Verona at the Allianz Stadium, and Max Allegri’s men made sure not to waste points against the provincial minnows.

Perparim Hetemaj’s own goal broke the deadlock, as the Finnish player failed to properly deal with Miralem Pjanic’s freekick.

Paulo Dybala entered the match in the second half, and his great linkup with Pjanic allowed Gonzalo Higuain to score the second of the day. La Joya would then return to score the third himself, sealing the encounter beyond any doubt.