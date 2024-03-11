On this day in 2018, Paulo Dybala inspired a routine Juventus victory over Udinese at the Allianz Stadium.

La Joya broke the deadlock with a perfectly-executed freekick that landed in the top corner.

The Argentine then won a spot kick but it was squandered by his compatriot Gonzalo Higuain who was denied by Albano Bizzari.

Nevertheless, Il Pipita atoned himself by providing Dybala with a brilliant assist for the second goal.

The Juventus Number 10 almost completed a hattrick, but the final result remained 2-0.